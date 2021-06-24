Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of TSE EFN traded down C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.44. 92,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,352. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$9.39 and a 12-month high of C$15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.07. The stock has a market cap of C$6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$248.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$242.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total value of C$546,136.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,164,513.70.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.