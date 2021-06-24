salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will announce earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.85. salesforce.com posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $141,594.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,280,516.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,922 shares of company stock valued at $56,960,651 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $243.61 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.24.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

