Qtron Investments LLC Sells 1,538 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ opened at $104.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.80. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.