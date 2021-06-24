Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to Announce $1.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Spectrum Brands reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Shares of SPB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.57. 83 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.33. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.90. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $97.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

