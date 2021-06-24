Qtron Investments LLC Buys New Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXG. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $14,459,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,042,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,767,000 after buying an additional 924,534 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,221,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,035,000 after buying an additional 904,239 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $152,358,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,396,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,698,000 after buying an additional 621,106 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,449,851.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.38, for a total transaction of $996,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 406,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,051,160.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 238,735 shares of company stock worth $43,736,141 in the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

10x Genomics stock opened at $198.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.62. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.37 and a 52 week high of $203.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. Research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

