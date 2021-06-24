Marlin (POND) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.30 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $50.06 million and $5.30 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Marlin has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00047529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00102576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00166400 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,378.25 or 1.00104805 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

