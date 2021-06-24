PlotX (PLOT) Price Tops $0.0718 on Major Exchanges

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. PlotX has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $622,035.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlotX has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00055486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00020491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.04 or 0.00605798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00040131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000288 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

