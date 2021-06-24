Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,127 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Yucaipa Acquisition worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YAC. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $15,240,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $11,114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,309,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,168,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,020,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,998. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

