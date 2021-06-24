Oxygen Market Capitalization Achieves $84.52 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Oxygen has a total market cap of $84.52 million and approximately $259,727.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00004181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00011245 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000570 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,864,555 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

