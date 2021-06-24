Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.80 million-312.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.24 million.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPLD. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.25.
NASDAQ UPLD traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.55. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94.
In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,723,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,871 shares of company stock worth $2,598,802. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
