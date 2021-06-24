Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.80 million-312.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.24 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPLD. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Get Upland Software alerts:

NASDAQ UPLD traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.55. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,723,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,871 shares of company stock worth $2,598,802. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.