The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2,021.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,679 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,839 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.65. 91,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,665,160. The firm has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

