ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 293.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,101 shares during the period. ViacomCBS comprises about 0.9% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 225.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 320,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 222,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $254,589,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 1,064.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 96,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 88,215 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $1,679,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $677,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $42.35. 327,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,756,492. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.82.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIAC. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.