Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 565,748 shares.The stock last traded at $50.57 and had previously closed at $50.01.

PHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.49. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.