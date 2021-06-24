Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Gap Up to $32.52

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.52, but opened at $33.49. Seer shares last traded at $33.26, with a volume of 4,720 shares trading hands.

SEER has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -13.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Seer’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Seer during the fourth quarter worth about $327,909,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Seer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,441,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,887,000 after buying an additional 124,667 shares in the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. grew its stake in Seer by 77.3% during the first quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 5,135,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,872,000 after buying an additional 2,238,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Seer by 1,914.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,129,000 after buying an additional 1,047,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Seer by 13.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,435,000 after buying an additional 112,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

