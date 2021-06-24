Axiom Investment Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 164,854.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 84,076 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 130.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Desktop Metal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

DM stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.23. 29,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,612. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.31.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.