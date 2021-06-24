Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 11,474 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,474 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in American International Group were worth $18,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

AIG opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

