Amalgamated Bank Has $2.18 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 100.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.13. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

