Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,459 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Waste Management worth $76,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Waste Management by 172.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 34.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,193,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,899,000 after buying an additional 303,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock opened at $138.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $144.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,838 shares of company stock worth $19,867,750. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.