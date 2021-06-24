ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $4.68 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $161,334.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,472.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 5,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $252,339.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,261 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,840.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,182 shares of company stock worth $4,199,962 over the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

LSCC opened at $53.02 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 129.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

