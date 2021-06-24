Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WOR stock opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

In other news, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,217,929.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,537.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,542 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

