Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

NYSE:WGO opened at $66.00 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

