Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after buying an additional 164,154 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,212,000 after purchasing an additional 186,546 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $204,761,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $352.20 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $353.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.76.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.53.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

