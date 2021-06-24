Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,745 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.29% of Principal Financial Group worth $47,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $24,694,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.39. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

