Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 31.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,041,934 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,297 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $46,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 265,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 44,518 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 111,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Shares of CFG opened at $46.49 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

