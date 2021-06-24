ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MKS Instruments worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,791,000 after acquiring an additional 89,110 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,914.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $170.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

