Analysts Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Microsoft reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $7.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.18.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $265.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.04. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $193.55 and a twelve month high of $266.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

