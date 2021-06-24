Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 26.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,953 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 16,906 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.96.

WDC opened at $69.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.72. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

