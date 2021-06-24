Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $955,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,587 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of eBay by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $65.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.04. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $67.42.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

