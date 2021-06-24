Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 96.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,404 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT opened at $87.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $104.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

