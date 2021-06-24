Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $741,000 in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $191.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.68. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.16. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

