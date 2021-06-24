Pier Capital LLC Purchases 109 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 283,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,240,000 after buying an additional 67,991 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $283,909.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,845.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $156,320.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,563 shares of company stock valued at $28,491,717 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP opened at $247.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on COUP. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

