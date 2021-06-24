NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after purchasing an additional 459,332 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 867,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN opened at $217.90 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $224.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

