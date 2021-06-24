DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $6.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $437.95. 851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,795. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.65 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.19.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,221 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.67, for a total value of $2,281,054.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total value of $207,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,129 shares of company stock worth $19,255,582. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

