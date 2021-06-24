Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Position Lessened by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,659 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,185. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

SLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

