Edge Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 144,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 771,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 130,202 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,368,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,067,000 after buying an additional 39,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 472,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

NYSE HPE traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $14.53. 37,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,801,343. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.