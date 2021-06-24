29,479 Shares in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Acquired by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Brady by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brady by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brady by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 225,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after buying an additional 20,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE BRC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.32. 119,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,832. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.42.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

