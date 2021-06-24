Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

IDEXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 111,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,433. The firm has a market cap of $112.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19 and a beta of 1.23. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.