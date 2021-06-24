405 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Purchased by SevenOneSeven Capital Management

SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,055,000 after acquiring an additional 738,620 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,530,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,314,000 after acquiring an additional 582,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,065,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,068,000 after acquiring an additional 65,655 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.16. The company had a trading volume of 73,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,203. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.22. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.69.

