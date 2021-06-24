Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WES traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,112. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.90. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

