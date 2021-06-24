Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,741 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.1% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $137.48. 169,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,822,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

