Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.40. 9,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,266. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $103.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

