Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 140,764 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 140,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $11,826,000. State Street makes up about 1.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in State Street by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 720,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,512,000 after buying an additional 83,612 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 13.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 180.5% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 107,222 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $81.51. 5,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,614. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

