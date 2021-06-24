Edge Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Bunge by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BG traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.89. 9,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.94.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

