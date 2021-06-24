27,253 Shares in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Turning Point Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,017,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 49.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $79.89 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.43 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

