Duality Advisers LP Buys 11,618 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 296.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 16,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY opened at $208.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.40. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,302,357.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.