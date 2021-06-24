L Brands (NYSE:LB) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.48

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.48 and last traded at $72.01, with a volume of 10699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LB shares. CIBC boosted their target price on L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.80.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,186 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,767,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,797,000 after purchasing an additional 209,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,892,000 after purchasing an additional 193,163 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 687.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

