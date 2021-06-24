Ambassador Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Copart by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Copart by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,974,000 after purchasing an additional 707,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Copart by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,362,000 after purchasing an additional 443,023 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.34. 3,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,575. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $132.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

