Ambassador Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 83,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after buying an additional 1,078,942 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 85.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth $3,977,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.31. 7,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.22.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

