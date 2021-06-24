Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.4% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,148,000 after purchasing an additional 694,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,509,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,049,000 after purchasing an additional 315,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,326,000 after purchasing an additional 378,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,359,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,745,000 after buying an additional 171,351 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.34. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,717. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $54.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

