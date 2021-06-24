Ambassador Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after buying an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $166,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after purchasing an additional 989,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 889,952 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,840. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.27. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $122.71 and a 52 week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

